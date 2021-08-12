Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermiston, OR

Eastern Oregon prison to help inmates reintegrate into society with family day trips

By Bryce Dole
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UMATILLA — Ten inmates from the minimum security section of Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla are heading for a day in the sun outside prison walls. The group gets to visit the Hermiston Splash Park for two hours the morning of Aug. 20, an event in partnership with the city of Hermiston, Hermiston Parks and Recreation and the Hermiston Police Department.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermiston, OR
Society
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Umatilla, OR
Government
City
Umatilla, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Family Day#Eastern Oregon#The Inmates#Trci#The Oregon State Police#Slurpees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Editorial: A tale of two Oregons

Since Gov. Kate Brown lifted COVID-19 restrictions on June 30, four Multnomah County residents have died from COVID-19 as of last Friday. Even with the delta variant circulating and cases on the rise, only 11 people in Oregon’s most populous county were admitted to the hospital during the week of Aug. 1. Notably, about 76% of Multnomah adults are vaccinated for COVID-19, one of the highest percentages in the state.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Clean up Lone Fir Cemetery

For the life of me, I cannot understand why tents, piles of garbage and RVs have been allowed to gather at the gate of the historic Lone Fir Cemetery. If I had a loved one buried there, I’d be livid. Is there no consideration for families attending a funeral? There is nowhere to park now? Actually, we wouldn’t want to park there for fear of what we might find when we returned to our car. What happens when school starts for Central Catholic High School and the parking spaces are covered in homeless garbage, not to mention the students having to deal with harassment and undesirable comments? Something definitely needs to be done about this. I would think cleaning this up should take precedence over a lot of other sites.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon’s path to dead-end jobs

Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law Senate Bill 744, which ensures Oregon high school students can graduate without demonstrating proficiency in the foundational aspects of public education (“Gov. Kate Brown signed a law to allow Oregon students to graduate without proving they can write or do math. She doesn’t want to talk about it.,” Aug. 6). Gov. Brown is often seen holding forth at her desk with a sign depicting the State of Oregon motto in the background: “She flies with her own wings.” Given the passage of SB 744, I would like to suggest a more fitting replacement motto: “Would you like fries with that?”
Public SafetyPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Emergency responders need help

I felt sympathetic toward Officer Peter Braun while reading his Aug. 8 guest column “The high cost of policing – on those who do the job.” We have learned a great deal in the past few years about the real problems, including systemic racism, in police departments across the country. But we have unfortunately learned little about the incredible stress these public servants go through in dealing with the current climate of violence. Officer Braun’s op-ed was a moving discussion of his suffering, and I salute his courage in writing it. But many public servants, including police officers, members of the armed forces and firefighters are reluctant to admit to themselves and others that they are experiencing emotional problems, including PTSD, as a result of their work. This all too frequently leads to a suppression of negative and even positive affect, a hardening of empathy and a cynicism about people in general. And they avoid psychotherapeutic treatment. Alcoholism, drug abuse, domestic violence and even suicide are much too frequent outcomes. Or they exit their professions.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Portlanders react to Oregon reinstating mask mandate

Shoppers strolled down Northwest 23rd Avenue on Sunday morning, some wearing masks even as they walked outside, others donning face coverings every time they stepped inside one of the many shops along the street. Some businesses placed signs in their windows reminding shoppers that they must mask up before coming inside.

Comments / 1

Community Policy