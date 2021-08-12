Cancel
The Internet Has A Lot Of Feelings About ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you want to about The Kissing Booth franchise is that it excelled at making you care about the characters and were invested in their future. From the moment that the franchise started, you had your hopes, your dreams, and your ships. You had the people that you loved,...

