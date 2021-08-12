The Internet Has A Lot Of Feelings About ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

I have a confession to make: I was late to the Kissing Booth party. I know, I know. I’ve been missing out, but better late than never, they say. So when I got the opportunity to speak with star Joel Courtney for the Netflix franchise’s third and final film, it was time for a little Kissing Booth binge session. Now, I fully understand why it’s one of the streaming service’s most successful movie projects of all time. The Kissing Booth is a heartwarming, feel-good watch from start to finish, but more than that, it’s the loveable characters that keep you coming back for more. Name a better BFF duo than Elle and Lee. I’ll wait. Elle and Noah? Straight-up #couplegoals. And don’t get me started on Marco, our dreamy potential rival. The on-screen dynamic between the films’ young stars is *chef’s kiss*.