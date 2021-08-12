Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israel’s envoy inaugurates diplomatic mission in Morocco

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MqqY_0bPTqEwy00
1 of 3

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister on Thursday inaugurated the country’s diplomatic representation in Morocco, a symbol of the normalization of the relations between the two nations.

Yair Lapid’s two-day visit is the first to the country by an Israeli minister since 2003. It comes comes less than a year after Israel and Morocco reached a deal to establish formal ties under the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.”

Lapid twitted pictures of him formally opening the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, the capital, alongside the Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister, Mohcine Jazouli. He was then to head to Casablanca where he was to visit a synagogue, the Temple Beth-El.

On Wednesday, Lapid met with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita and both countries signed an air service agreement and another agreement to cooperate in the fields of culture, sports and youth.

They also signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a political consultation mechanism between their countries’ foreign ministries, which appeared to fit into the wider design of the face-to-face diplomacy during Lapid’s visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Wednesday that the United States congratulates Morocco and Israel “on the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat. We will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships.”

Israel and Morocco had low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s, but Morocco cut them off after the second Palestinian uprising erupted in 2000. The two countries maintained informal ties, with thousands of Israelis traveling to Morocco each year.

The Abraham Accords were struck last year with four Arab states: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

They shook up the region by upending the long-held belief that Israel could not normalize relations with the broader Arab world without progress in resolving its decades-old conflict with the Palestinians. The Palestinians have rejected the agreements.

As part of the deal to establish formal ties with Israel, the United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim over the long-disputed Western Sahara region, though the Biden administration has said it will review that decision. Morocco’s 1975 annexation of Western Sahara is not recognized by the United Nations.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Bourita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Arab World#Foreign Relations#Palestinians#Ap#Foreign Affairs#Moroccan#State#Israelis#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Israeli foreign minister calls Poland's government 'anti-democratic'

Tel Aviv/Warsaw — The tone is getting sharper in a diplomatic dispute between Israel and Poland, with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling the Warsaw government "anti-democratic" in a statement on Sunday evening. At issue is a change in Polish administrative law. "Gone are the days when Poles harmed Jews...
Middle EastKeene Sentinel

Does Israel’s prime minister mean what he says?

Naftali Bennett started his term as Israeli prime minister with a vow to the country. “I know you have heard many promises and disappointments over the years, but now it is our watch, and we will act with determination.”. Making pledges is what politicians do. But keeping promises is especially...
PoliticsDerrick

Poland keeping ambassador at home amid dispute with Israel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government said Monday that its ambassador to Israel will remain in Poland until further notice after Israel downgraded diplomatic ties with Warsaw and strongly criticized a new Polish law that restricts the rights of Holocaust survivors to reclaim property seized by the country’s former communist regime.
Middle EastHawaii Tribune-Herald

Israel condemns Poland restitution law, recalls top diplomat

WARSAW, Poland — Israel on Saturday condemned Poland’s approval of a law that restricts the rights of Holocaust survivors or their descendants to reclaim property seized by the country’s former communist regime and announced it was recalling its top diplomat in protest. The move ignited a diplomatic crisis between Israel’s...
WorldVoice of America

Israel, Morocco Agree to Open Embassies, Says Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel and Morocco are moving ahead with plans to open their respective embassies, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Thursday during a trip to the North African country. Morocco, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, all agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Israeli foreign minister recalls Polish envoy over restitution law

Tel Aviv — Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recalled his country's envoy to Warsaw for open-ended consultations on Saturday, after the Polish president signed a law that has been criticized for preventing the return of property to Holocaust victims. Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law new rules that affect...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Israel’s shadow war with Iran

In the last week of July, an oil tanker managed by an Israeli company was making a routine journey from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when it was hit by an explosive, believed to be a drone. Two men, a Romanian and a British national, were killed in the attack. The Israeli government immediately blamed Iran who has denied any part in it.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Lapid inaugurates liaison office in Morocco, reveals opening of mutual embassies within months

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, formally re-establishing ties between the two nations. According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lapid was joined by Moroccan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohcine Jazouli for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which also included affixing a mezuzah at the entrance of the office.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid visits Morocco

For the first time in more than two decades, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Morocco. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed Israel’s guest to Rabat. The Israeli government has spoken of a “historic” visit. Jair Lapid himself wrote on Twitter after arriving in Rabat that he was “proud to represent Israel on this historic visit”. The two states agreed last December to normalize their diplomatic relations. It was not only approved in Morocco. Prime Minister Saadeddine al Othmani, who belongs to the ruling Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD), declined to meet with Lapid. In all important political issues in Morocco, however, King Mohammed VI. The last word.
WorldRebel Yell

New cooperation agreements for Morocco and Israel

(Rabat) The heads of Israeli and Moroccan diplomacy signed agreements on political cooperation, aviation and culture in particular on Wednesday during the first visit by a senior Israeli official to Morocco, seven months after the normalization of relations between the two countries. Kaouthar OUDRHIRI Agence France-Presse. These agreements “will bring...
Worldlawfareblog.com

Israel, Africa and Libya: Morocco’s Foreign Policy Trump Cards

Moroccan foreign policy has garnered significant attention in recent months amidst heightened tensions with the European Union, talks of further rapprochement with Israel and stronger stances vis-à-vis its involvement in the Libyan peace process and its claim over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Some argue that U.S. recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the latter has emboldened its decision-makers, while others describe Rabat’s recent redirections as “aggressive.” What, in fact, is happening with the kingdom’s foreign policy?

Comments / 0

Community Policy