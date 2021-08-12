Cancel
Out and About: Meet a monster, travel through time, celebrate summer

By Molly Gilmore
Olympian
Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The “Moss-Covered Claws” event has been postponed because of the heat. Olympia author Jonah Barrett is celebrating the release of the short-story collection “Moss-Covered Claws” with a reading/theatrical event/puppet show. The story “Boggy” will come to life Friday with help from a life-size monster puppet created by String & Shadow Puppet Theatre. Emily McHugh and Donald Palardy III of the troupe “have refitted a large crane bird puppet named Splashy to look more the part for ‘Boggy,’ ” Barrett told The Olympian. “It’s really creepy.” The show, which will include a Q&A and a book signing, will last about an hour and is suitable for older children and adults, since the story is on the scarier side. The event is happening at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Lions Park, 800 Wilson St. SE, Olympia.

