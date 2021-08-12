Cancel
Ijamsville, MD

Firefighter dies after falling through floor at burning home

The Associated Press
IJAMSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland firefighter died after falling through the floor of a burning home, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of an Ijamsville house possibly struck by lighting as severe storms passed through the area Wednesday, news outlets reported. The firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof and requested additional personnel, Deputy Chief Steve Leatherman said. During the initial attack, a firefighter fell through the floor of the house, he said.

The firefighter, Capt. Joshua Laird, was rescued from the building, and paramedics immediately began advanced life support, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said. Laird was flown to MedStar hospital, where he died from his injuries, Coe said.

Laird had been a member of the department for more than 21 years, and he was a husband, father, son, friend and mentor, Coe said.

“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Coe said at a news conference.

There’s an active investigation ongoing, County Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said, but he didn’t offer further details.

