Glens Falls officer honored after saving 3-week old infant

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 11 Glens Falls Police Department honored Officer Hunter Barton after he saved a 3-week old infant from choking in July. On July 12, Officer Barton responded to a report of a 3-week old infant choking and in distress. When he arrived at the location he saw that the infant had a blockage in her airway. Barton was then able to clear the blockage in her throat and the infant was able to continue normal breathing.