Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olympia, WA

Olympia City Council approves rules for short-term rental properties

By Leo Brine
Olympian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympia City Council has approved new regulations for short-term rentals that will limit how many properties owners can rent out. The new regulations were created in part to protect the city’s affordable housing supply and targets two kinds of short-term rentals: vacation rentals, where an entire property is rented out, and “homestay” rentals, where the guest stays in the same property as the owner or another permanent resident.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Society
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
City
Steilacoom, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Short Term Rental#The Olympia City Council#The State Legislature#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 1

Community Policy