Olympia City Council approves rules for short-term rental properties
The Olympia City Council has approved new regulations for short-term rentals that will limit how many properties owners can rent out. The new regulations were created in part to protect the city’s affordable housing supply and targets two kinds of short-term rentals: vacation rentals, where an entire property is rented out, and “homestay” rentals, where the guest stays in the same property as the owner or another permanent resident.www.theolympian.com
