Alexandria’s Drake Herd third in Angler of the Year standings going into NWL championship on familiar lake

Herd is 34-years-old and still a relatively young angler compared to many professionals. He has learned a lot in now his fifth season fishing this national tour, and he felt like he was capable of breaking through. Heading into the tour’s championship event Sept. 22-24, Herd is sitting in third place in the Angler of the Year point standings among 207 professional anglers who have fished at least one of the four tour stops during the regular season.