Alexandria natives Kent and Adam Andersen have national walleye tournament to remember on Lake Oahe in South Dakota

Heading into the last day of a National Walleye Tour tournament on July 30, Kent Andersen’s back was against the wall, as the pro angler was sitting in 16th place. After starting the day off hot on Lake Oahe, reeling in a massive 32-inch walleye, followed by a big 28-incher, Andersen knew he was in the hunt to finish very high on the leaderboard in Mobridge, South Dakota.