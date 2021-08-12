McFeely: Cramer a RINO? That's how far the GOP has shifted

FARGO — A funny thing happened on the way to the Republican Party sliding inexorably toward supporting authoritarianism. Kevin Cramer became a moderate. That's not exactly accurate. The U.S. senator from North Dakota didn't actually moderate his views. But when the GOP center shifted sharply to the right during the presidency of Donald Trump and, especially, after his 2020 defeat when it became cool to look the other way when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Cramer's views slid from the far-right of the party's spectrum toward the middle.