Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

McFeely: Cramer a RINO? That's how far the GOP has shifted

By Mike McFeely
INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — A funny thing happened on the way to the Republican Party sliding inexorably toward supporting authoritarianism. Kevin Cramer became a moderate. That's not exactly accurate. The U.S. senator from North Dakota didn't actually moderate his views. But when the GOP center shifted sharply to the right during the presidency of Donald Trump and, especially, after his 2020 defeat when it became cool to look the other way when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Cramer's views slid from the far-right of the party's spectrum toward the middle.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Moderate Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party#Democratic#Fox News#Democrats#Pos#Maga#The New York Times#Supreme Court#House#Trumpified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The titanic hubris of Lindsey Graham

(CNN) — Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks pretty highly of himself. So highly, in fact, that the following two paragraphs were written about him in a lengthy New York Times profile over the weekend:. "He alone can fix the former president, he believes, and make him a unifying figure for Republicans...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Pelosi shoots down conservative Dem revolt, saying Congress backs "totality" of Biden’s vision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over Resolution 755 as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis American

The shameful GOP right-wing response to Capitol attack

The Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the U.S. Capitol was an assault on our democracy. So is the effort by congressional Republicans and their right-wing media allies to keep Americans from learning the truth about the insurrection. They are desperate to protect the people responsible for that deadly attack. We can’t let them.
U.S. Politicsedgefieldadvertiser.com

Bipartisanship in DC

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Remember when former President Trump derided then-candidate Joe Biden for having served 44 years in Washington...
Presidential ElectionThe Decatur Daily

Are Biden and the Democrats making a giant political goof by helping out the white working class?

It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended former president Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military's diversity and inclusion programs.
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such as teaching...
Congress & CourtsMinot Daily News

Cramer’s amendment would prohibit fracking ban

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee member, has introduced an amendment to prohibit the Biden administration from releasing rules or guidance banning hydraulic fracturing. The Senate will vote on it for Senate Democrats’ fiscal year 2022 budget resolution. “Democrats enacting a ban on fracking would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy