Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

5 things to know today: Delta surge, Crashed drone, Pay increase, Solar power, Pool renovation

By InForum
INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust three months ago, the masks came off, and the promised land of normalcy seemed to be within reach. Then a new, more infectious coronavirus entered stage left, surging in the low-vaccinated Southern states, then engulfing the country. Masking in public areas returned. Amid blaring headlines of skyrocketing infections and hospitalizations, particularly among children, it's been delta, delta, delta.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mahoney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Solar Farms#Southern#Air Force#Global Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 1

Community Policy