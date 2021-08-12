Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Chautauqua Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Chautauqua A line of strong thunderstorms will impact southern portions of Chautauqua County through 915 AM EDT At 800 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Erie, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Chautauqua Institution, Findley Lake, Frewsburg, Chautauqua, Busti, Ripley, Gerry, Ellington, Celoron, Mina, French Creek, Sherman and Sinclairville. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 near exit 61. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

