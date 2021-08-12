Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRVBq_0bPTo2EF00
Beanie Feldstein stars in the new teaser for "Impeachment: American Crime Story" alongside Sarah Paulson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky and discusses the affair she is having with former President Bill Clinton in the new teaser trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Feldstein is walking across a hallway to meet with Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp, who was credited with helping to expose the affair, in the clip.

"The president kissed me," Feldstein's Lewinsky says before noting that she is in love with him.

"The blue dress, it would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession," Paulson's Tripp replies.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will explore Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and the Lewinsky scandal that took place between 1998 and 1999. The miniseries is based on author Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Co-stars include Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders, who is stepping in for Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

The miniseries will premiere Sept. 7 on FX.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Matt Drudge
Person
Jeffrey Toobin
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Paula Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Acs#Acs#American Crime Story#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky reveals her 'greatest regret'

Monica Lewinsky is giving the public a deeper look into her life. The anti-bullying activist participated in a question and answer segment Vanity Fair released just weeks ahead of the premiere of the FX drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which centers around her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Page Six

When Monica met Bill: Lewinsky lures Clinton in ‘Impeachment’ clip

The public finally has eyes on President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky’s secret, salacious Oval Office interactions. FX teased an enticing clip from Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated anthology series “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Wednesday night. The series’ third iteration will examine the political spectacle that was President Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, which led to tawdry headlines and a national outcry.
MoviesVanity Fair

Impeachment: American Crime Story Debuts Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Armed with a black beret and blue dress, Beanie Feldstein has unveiled a first look at her performance as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. “Every side has a story,” she captioned an Instagram post with the show’s first official poster, teasing its September 7 release date. The upcoming...
MoviesHuffingtonPost

'American Crime Story' Trailer Shows Edie Falco, Clive Owen As The Clintons

Find it hard to imagine British actor Clive Owen as former President Bill Clinton?. You’re not alone, based on the reaction to the full trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” an FX miniseries coming out Sept. 7 that focuses on the former president’s mid-1990s sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
TV & Videoskfrxfm.com

TRAILER: “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — Monica Lewinski Scandal

FX to produce another installment of the “American Crime Story” anthology, this time focusing on former President Bill Clinton’s mid-1990s sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” The FX miniseries drops Sept. 7, and stars Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary...
NFLNME

Ryan Murphy to create and produce more ‘American Story’ spin-offs

Ryan Murphy will create and produce two new spin-off series in the American Story family, it has been announced. The producer was behind the hugely successful American Horror Story and American Crime Story, both of which are set to return to screens in the coming weeks. Now it has been...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
EntertainmentHuffingtonPost

Some CNN Staffers 'Are Ticked Off' With Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter Says

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter revealed on Tuesday how staffers at the network feel about host Chris Cuomo’s informal advisory role to his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), amid the politician’s sexual harassment scandal. Some employees are “mad at” and “ticked off” with the “Cuomo Prime...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Marriage

LeVar Burton, the iconic American actor known as the longtime host of the children's show "Reading Rainbow," as well as for his starring roles on the television miniseries "Roots" and the reboot "Star Trek: The Next Generation," might be the one actual true example of a person who has managed to achieve universal popularity. Described by The New York Times in a recent profile as a "secular pop-culture saint" by journalist David Marchese, Burton was also compared to other beloved (and recently deceased) figures like Fred Rogers and Alex Trebek. The latter of the two has, for the past few months, been an especially pertinent comparison, considering the ongoing campaign first started by Burton's fans — and then taken on by Burton himself — to become the next host of "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death in November 2020.
Politicsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Chris Cuomo's Relationship With His Brother Andrew

Andrew Cuomo has always had a very close relationship with his little brother, Chris Cuomo. As a matter of fact, the Governor of New York was more like a father figure towards him, especially after the death of their own father, former Governor Mario Cuomo. The two brothers have always been supportive of one another, both in their personal and professional lives.
NFLwmagazine.com

Ryan Murphy Will Tackle JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Tragic Romance for American Love Story

In his never-ending quest to apparently turn every story that’s ever even vaguely interested him into a prestige TV limited series, Ryan Murphy announced this morning that he intends to produce shows based on the iconic ‘90s romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, the shady business shenanigans of Studio 54, and the murder trial of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Here’s the kicker: these projects aren’t even part of his mega-deal with Netflix, trumpeted as the largest deal for a producer in all of TV history, but rather for FX under his existing American Crime Story Franchise. We suppose we can now update our ranking of who really works the hardest: 3. The Devil 2. Kris Jenner 1. Ryan Murphy.
POTUSWashington Post

Jill Biden’s Vogue cover is making waves — but it shouldn’t

Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell is a fashion historian and author of "Worn on this Day: The Clothes That Made History." First lady Jill Biden’s August Vogue cover is aggressively inoffensive. It’s neither lushly romantic like the Christmas 1998 issue cover, which draped then first lady Hillary Clinton in red velvet Oscar de la Renta, nor awkward, like February’s Converse-clad Vice President Harris cover. There are none of the divisive bangs or bared arms that got people talking about Michelle Obama’s three Vogue covers. Biden wears an office-appropriate blue Oscar de la Renta dress dotted with flowers, a patriotic look that’s more symbolic than chic.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."

Comments / 0

Community Policy