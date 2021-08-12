Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

By Nicholas Rossolillo
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Key Points

  • Square's stock price is up some 2,390% over the last five years alone, with no signs of letting up.
  • Digital payments and related services to merchants are picking up steam again.
  • Cash App is still expanding at a rapid pace and has become a powerful consumer-facing financial services application.

After suffering from a downturn along with other high-growth stocks this past spring, shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) are back on the rise and notching yet another market-beating return so far in 2021 (the stock is up 29% year to date as of this writing, compared to an 18% return for the S&P 500).

However, after the announced acquisition of smaller fintech peer Afterpay (OTC:AFTP.Y) and a subsequent run higher, Square is valued at an enterprise value of $124 billion. The stock is up an incredible 2,390% over the last five years alone.

Is it too late to buy? Hardly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aboTE_0bPTnZzW00
Image source: Getty Images.

Square is an economic recovery play and a high-growth technologist

Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion.

The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter. For the seller ecosystem that operates under the Square name and includes digital payments and banking services for merchants, gross profit grew 85% year over year to $585 million. This is largely due to the lapping of the initial effects of the pandemic last year when economic activity all but ground to a halt for a brief blip. But with spending back on a tear this year, the Square seller ecosystem is booming.

Then there's Cash App, which grew by a triple-digit percentage pace last year due to consumers being cooped up at home and turning to digital tools to get their money management needs taken care of. But Cash App is continuing its epic advance even as effects of the pandemic ease. Gross profit for the segment was up 94% year over year to $546 million. The addition of Afterpay's white-hot BNPL service will add another big reason for consumers to use Cash App, not to mention the other myriad of merchant services Square can now cross-sell to Afterpay's largely international following.

Later this year, Square's growth trajectory will start to slow as it laps progressively busier quarters from 2020 in which economic activity was not disrupted as much by COVID-19 as it was last spring. Nevertheless, this is still very much a growth business with a massive opportunity to continue expanding overseas.

The future of financial services is just getting started

But what about valuation? Square generated a net income of $204 million in Q2, but as a growth-oriented company funneling most of its excess cash back into the business to promote expansion, profitability isn't a consistent metric yet. And when backing out Bitcoin revenue, Square now trades for an "expensive" 20 times trailing-12-month sales.

However, Square competes against many massive peers in digital payments and traditional banking that are multiple times larger than it is. For example, in digital payments, Visa has an enterprise value of nearly $520 billion. Bank of America is valued at nearly $400 billion, and QuickBooks and TurboTax parent Intuit is valued at over $140 billion. An enterprise value of $124 billion sounds like a big number, but it's still a pretty small business in a global financial services industry worth trillions of dollars every year.

Square is aiming to stitch together elements from multiple legacy peers, combining digital payments with banking, investment, and financial management software. It's still growing at a rapid pace and not letting its foot off the gas, and it has massive potential ahead of it in the next decade as younger generations look for a one-stop-shop in a mobile-friendly format. It's far from too late to buy Square if you plan to stick with this fintech stock for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Square#Stock Price#Growth Stocks#Digital#Fintech#Bnpl#Cash App#Visa#Bank Of America#Quickbooks#Intuit#Motley Fool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy?

The Trade Desk's revenue through the first half of 2021 is 78% higher than in the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Streaming TV advertising is the software platform's fastest-growing segment. The company has $705 million in cash and equivalents, with no debt to speak of. After a...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

Coupang posted its 15th straight quarter of more than 50% year-over-year sales growth. But its net loss more than tripled, mainly due to a warehouse fire. The company continues to aggressively expand its ecosystem with loss-leading services like Rocket Fresh and Coupang Eats. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), the top e-commerce company in...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Centerpoint Energy

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) on Friday, setting a price target of $29, which is approximately 7.81% above the present share price of $26.9. Tucker expects Centerpoint Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Square Stock?

Both the Seller and Cash App ecosystems should experience higher activity. Square is playing an increasingly crucial role in the finance industry. Amid its successes, investors should take note of its valuation. Square's (NYSE:SQ) recent earnings announcement sent the stock surging higher in early August. This marks the latest move...
fwbusiness.com

Top Reddit Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 For Your Late 2021 Watchlist

If you told me investors were looking for the best Reddit stocks to buy over a year ago, I would not have believed you. Nonetheless, the stock market today continues to see the hype train for these social media-fueled companies press forward. Whether you call it Reddit stocks or meme stocks, one thing is sure. These are stocks that see explosive gains mostly due to hype from retail investors online. For the most part, institutional investors were quick to dismiss the sector as being purely speculative. However, retail investors seem to see more value beyond the current trading prices of these stocks.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Verizon Stock a Buy?

Verizon delivered strong second-quarter revenue, beating last year by 10.9% and 2019's pre-pandemic results by 5.3%. The advent of 5G is making an impact, as device upgrades drove growth in wireless equipment revenue to nearly 48% over last year. But other factors may be weighing on Verizon's stock price, such...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

Square is growing faster than most of its fintech rivals. A lot of that growth is attributed to Bitcoin and its Cash App. Its growth is impressive, but its stock is expensive and its long-term growth is unpredictable. Square's (NYSE:SQ) stock price hit a new all-time high after the fintech...
Street.Com

Sizing Up Possible Buy Entries for Square and Amazon

Let's take a look at Square Inc(SQ) on the daily chart and then I'll build a nice case for a buy entry in Amazon.com (AMZN) . The thing I like about Square is that all the moving averages on the daily chart are supporting the buy sideThis means that price is clearly above the 200- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and that the 5/13 exponent...
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Buy And Watch: 3 Tech Leaders In Or Near Buy Zones, Including Snap and Square

Among the top stocks to buy and watch, tech leaders MercadoLibre (MELI), Snap (SNAP) and Square (SQ), along with IBD Leaderboard stock Wells Fargo (WFC), are in or near buy zones in today's stock market action. Stocks To Buy And Watch: MercadoLibre MercadoLibre is trading just above a 1,755.05 buy point following Thursday's nearly 14%…
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?

A change to Lemonade’s business model last year is depressing its year-over-year revenue growth rates. Its core metrics are all rising by high double digits. Lemonade still has a lot of growth potential, but it remains a speculative stock that is trading at a frothy valuation. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock tumbled...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Square Is Buying Afterpay for $29 Billion

The all-stock deal represents an approximately 30% premium to Afterpay's market value. The Australian fintech company is a lot more than just a checkout solution. Cash App should reap big benefits from the Afterpay integration. Digital payments company Square (NYSE:SQ) announced on Aug. 1 that it intends to acquire the...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

Pinterest beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines. However, its MAU growth was much slower than expected. Investors should focus on other key growth rates -- including its APRU growth, shifting demographics, and expanding margins -- to understand why it still has room to run. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Square Buys Afterpay: What You Need to Know

Square will pay $29 billion in stock to acquire the Australian installment-payment platform. Afterpay will continue to exist as a brand within its new parent. Square will integrate it into its existing Seller and CashApp platforms, allowing consumers to directly finance purchases and track repayments. Square's (NYSE:SQ) plans to acquire...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Square Stock Pops on Afterpay Acquisition

The shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) are up 7.1% to trade at $264.05, amid news that the digital card payment company is acquiring Afterpay for $29 billion in an all-stock deal. The popularity of "buy now, pay later" and increasing preference for installment loans over traditional credit amongst young buyers has Square planning to integrate Afterpay into both its seller and Cash App.
Posted by
Benzinga

Square To Acquire Buy-Now, Pay-Later Firm Afterpay In $29B Stock Transaction

Payments services provider Square (NYSE:SQ) announced on Sunday night that it was acquiring Afterpay for approximately $29 billion in stock. The deal is an all-stock transaction, with Square acquiring all the issued shares of Afterpay, pending a court-approved "Scheme of Arrangement." A Scheme of Arrangement is a U.K. court mechanism...
Street.Com

Square Stock Is Sitting on the Cusp of a Major Breakout

Had we written this Square (SQ) - Get Report article a few hours ago, the title likely would have read something like “Buy the Dip in Square Stock?”. Shares of Square were trading lower in Monday’s premarket session, down about 5%. Now up more than 10% on the day and the stock is on the verge of a major potential breakout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy