With its stunning hand-drawn visuals, Greak: Memories of Azur is a game that I really wanted to love. Taking place in the lands of Azur, Greak and his two Courine siblings Adara and Raydel find themselves being split up after being attacked. Thankfully Greak is saved and taken to a nearby camp to recover, but upon coming to, he learns that a faction known as the Urlags are invading the land. The Courines plan to flee, and are currently in the process of building an airship, but Greak is also determined to find his brother and sister.