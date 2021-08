Johnson (undisclosed) was activated from the PUP list by the Raiders on Friday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Last seaso, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Raiders with 181 snaps on defense and 125 snaps on special teams, tallying 13 tackles and four passes defended. Despite playing in 14 games last year, the 2019 fourth-round pick is pretty far down on the depth chart, so getting back on the field is huge for his chances of making the roster.