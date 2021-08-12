Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Amazon Fresh comes to Seattle’s Central District

By Katie Wilson
Posted by 
Crosscut
Crosscut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new full-sized Amazon grocery store finally opened its doors in Seattle’s Central District today, seven months after plans were first announced. It’s called Amazon Fresh, and the first one opened last September in Woodland Hills, California. Since then, seven more have popped up in California, four in Illinois, and one each in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Paired with an Amazon Fresh store that opened in Bellevue in June, the 23rd and Jackson store, formerly a Red Apple, brings this new concept to Washington state. What does this mean for Seattle and the future of the grocery industry?

crosscut.com

Comments / 0

Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
881
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Amazon Dash#Labor Unions#Food Drink#Amazon Fresh#Amazonfresh#Whole Foods#Instacart#Capitol Hill#Safeway#Qfc#Kroger#Albertsons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Biden’s Food Stamps Boost Could Be Good News For Amazon And Walmart eGrocery

The Biden administration’s confirmed increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) could be good news for Walmart, which has already been seeing strong grocery sales in recent months. It could be even better news for Amazon, which can draw more grocery shoppers into its Amazon Prime program when the option is financially more feasible to more people.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Today In Food Tech: Food Stamps Fuel eGrocery; Albertsons Sweetens Digital Offerings

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Biden’s food stamp refresh spells good news for major online grocers, while Albertsons wages war against these category leaders. Plus, Lunchbox CEO Nabeel Alamgir talks making third-party marketplaces work in restaurants’ favor. The Biden administration’s confirmed increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Grocery & Supermaketfreightwaves.com

Albertsons unveils Prime-like grocery delivery subscription

One company is seeking to turn grocery shopping from an errand to an activity. Food and drug retailer Albertsons Cos. (NYSE: ACI) announced on Monday an overhaul of its digital segment, unveiling three new offerings to its suite of digital services, including FreshPass, a subscription service that’s essentially Amazon Prime, exclusively for groceries. For a little under $100 a year or $12.99 a month, Albertsons customers can take advantage of free delivery on orders of $30 or more, free two-hour grocery delivery and other rewards.
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

Glossier Is Coming to Seattle August 20

Seattle is obsessed with Glossier (but who isn't?). When the beauty brand popped up in the former American Apparel location on Capitol Hill in 2019, lines of fresh-faced devotees waited 45 minutes to get their hands on impeccably designed tubes of Boy Brow and Balm Dotcom. Soon, we'll have more...
Los Angeles Business Journal

Amazon Fresh Is Staffing Up in LA

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. is looking to hire hundreds of workers for its new Amazon Fresh grocery stores set to open in the coming months in La Habra and Cerritos. But don’t expect many cashiers to be among an estimated 600 positions available — the stores will be first in California to feature the ecommerce giant’s “Just Walk Out” technology.
Cincinnati, OHairwaysmag.com

New Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati Airport Inaugural Day

MIAMI – Over two years after breaking ground, the state-of-the-art Amazon Air (MZN) Hub at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) came into operation on August 11. The 800,000-ft2 facility, ideally located to serve Amazon customers all over the country, has welcomed the first of a 2,000-strong workforce that will bring...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Grocery retail experts take a closer look at Amazon Fresh

Since its dramatic entry into the grocery market with its acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017, retailers have watched carefully as Amazon has continued to grow its grocery business both online and in brick-and-mortar. Its online grocery offering has proven to be a huge force, one that exploded during the pandemic in 2020. On the brick-and-mortar side, Amazon’s Whole Foods continues to be an industry leader with more than 500 stores, and the combination of technology and convenience at its burgeoning Amazon Go chain has proven to be another strong component of its food retail success.
Beachwood, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Will Amazon Come To Berkeley?

BERKELEY – An Amazon warehouse is a possibility for the former Beachwood mall site, but officials said that is far from a done deal. It came to a head when a local resident pointed out the language in the redevelopment plan, calling it a “last mile” warehouse. This is the terminology used by Amazon. The retail giant wants warehouses in smaller towns in order to make deliveries faster.
Seattle, WAchainstoreage.com

Amazon opening second high-tech grocery store in Seattle

The newest Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar grocery location will launch in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 12. Amazon Fresh stores are designed from the ground up to offer a seamless shopping experience, with extra perks for members of the Amazon Prime paid loyalty program. In addition to offering traditional checkout, the approximately 35,000-sq.-ft. store will provide customers with the option to use the Amazon Dash Cart, which leverages a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items placed in it. Customers can place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment.
Industrychainstoreage.com

Amazon opens central air hub for U.S. Prime deliveries

Amazon has opened an cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as part of its ongoing effort to speed up deliveries. The e-tail titan has invested $1.5 billion in the 800,000-sq.-ft. sortation building sitting on an over-600-acre campus that features seven buildings, a new ramp for aircraft parking, and a multi-story vehicle parking structure. The sortation facility is equipped with robotics technology that helps move and sort packages—including robotic arms and mobile drive units that transport packages across the building—miles of interlinked conveyors, and ergonomic workstations.
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh grocery store opens in Bucks County

Pennsylvania's first Amazon Fresh grocery store is finally open for business at the Creekview Center in Warrington, where customers were welcomed into the high-tech shopping experience for the first time. The Bucks County supermarket has been in the works for over a year as Amazon maps out a plan to...
Seattle, WAwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

A Tale of Two Amazon Fresh Stores

As Amazon Fresh continues its nationwide expansion, the retailer opened a new store in Warrington, Pa., on Aug. 5. A day later, Amazon announced it would open a second location in its hometown of Seattle on Aug. 12. The Warrington location is the first Amazon Fresh store to open in the Keystone State. The new stores will bring the total number of Amazon Fresh locations in the country to 17.
RetailFast Company

Data shows most Amazon Fresh customers don’t shop at Whole Foods—and that’s good for Amazon

While Amazon was one of the world’s biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, with hundreds of millions of customers turning to it for their online shopping needs during lockdowns, one of Amazon’s other brands suffered greatly. A new report from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai reveals that Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market saw its foot traffic almost cut in half by April 2020—monthly visits were down 49% compared to the same time in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy