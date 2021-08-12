Amazon Fresh comes to Seattle’s Central District
A new full-sized Amazon grocery store finally opened its doors in Seattle’s Central District today, seven months after plans were first announced. It’s called Amazon Fresh, and the first one opened last September in Woodland Hills, California. Since then, seven more have popped up in California, four in Illinois, and one each in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Paired with an Amazon Fresh store that opened in Bellevue in June, the 23rd and Jackson store, formerly a Red Apple, brings this new concept to Washington state. What does this mean for Seattle and the future of the grocery industry?crosscut.com
