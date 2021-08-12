Cyberpunk Action Game Glitchpunk Has Plugged into Steam Early Access
Glitchpunk, a neon-tinged top-down shooter with shades of Grand Theft Auto has landed on Steam Early Access. Developed by Dark Lord and published by Daedalic Entertainment, it sees you blasting and driving your way through a cyberpunk future. You’ll fight the “tyrannical governments and megacorps of the dystopian near-future”, not to be confused with the self-serving governments and tax-dodging megacorps of the present.www.gamespew.com
Comments / 0