If you visit New York City’s 4 World Trade Center, ride the elevator upstairs, you’ll behold a truly remarkable sight: barely anyone there. Taking over 16 floors of the massive office tower, Spotify is no longer requiring their staff to come to the workplace, and is allowing employees to work remotely from any state. MediaMath, an advertising tech business, has offices in the same building, but it will soon abandon the space, a decision sparked by its remote work protocols put in place during the pandemic. Many other companies are joining the remote-work fray, such as Twitter, Salesforce, Shopify and Square to name a few.