Panama City, FL

Panama City Weather: 8/12/21 Morning Forecast

By Kristen Kennedy
mypanhandle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upper level ridge and surface high will be working together to bring us very summer-like weather this week. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s for our coastal locations. Meanwhile, our inland locations will see highs in the mid-90s almost daily. Showers and storms will be possible each day from about noon until 7 p.m. Rain chances sit around 40-60% through Saturday. Rain chances will rise Sunday and Monday as we track Fred in the northern Gulf of Mexico. For more information on its potential impacts to the Panhandle, click HERE.

