South Dakota virus cases double, hospitalizations jump

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in South Dakota more than doubled in the last week as hospitalizations also saw a large jump in patients with COVID-19. The Department of Health reports 862 coronavirus infections in its weekly report, the Argus Leader reported, jumping from 429 cases reported the previous week. South Dakota has seen a resurgence of cases in recent weeks after the pandemic waned dramatically during the spring and early summer. Hospitals reported 75 patients with COVID-19 — almost doubling the number from last week when there were 39 hospitalizations. Health officials also reported one more death, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 2,051.

