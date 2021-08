Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast will continue to deliver more summer heat and summertime thunderstorms with today being no exception. As you plan for your Monday, make sure to grab the umbrella this morning and be ready for the return of afternoon storms, similar to what we had over the weekend. These storms will have the capability of dumping heavy rain over a short period of time which could lead to some street flooding in addition to the concern for cloud-to-ground lightning.