Pokemon Go Bug Makes It Much Easier to Evolve Eevee Into Espeon and Umbreon

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pokemon Go bug has made it a lot easier for players to evolve their Eevee into an Umbreon or Espeon. Under normal circumstances, Pokemon Go players need to jump through a couple of hoops to evolve their Eevee. Either they have to activate a special lure, or earn Buddy Hearts, or walk their Eevee in order to get a desired evolution. But from now until this weekend, it will be a lot easier to evolve Eevee into Umbreon or Espeon. A bug in the game has made it so that Eevee no longer needs to be walked 10 KM to evolve into Umbreon or Espeon. Players still need to make the Eevee they want to evolve their Buddy Pokemon, but they can instantly evolve it instead of having to walk.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

