BetPlay goes live with Pariplay titles in Colombia

BPC banking technology today announced that PPCBank in Cambodia has successfully migrated to its SmartVista platform to support their growth agenda. PPCBank is a subsidiary of South Korean JB Financial Group, and OK Financial Group. It was established in Cambodia in 2008 with a vision to drive innovation and financial inclusion across the Kingdom. Following a successful round of funding through the issuance of bonds, the bank has grown quickly in terms of assets and network, serving its customers in strategic locations and delivering on its vision to become a leader and to make an impact in the Kingdom. PPCBank is serving retail customers and also has a strong focus on growing the acquisition of SME clients, a segment they deem underserved in their market with a strong impact on the economy.