BetPlay goes live with Pariplay titles in Colombia

Latest survey on Global Online Gambling Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Online Gambling. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2030*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Online Gambling market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Bet365, William Hill, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, GVC Holdings (Entain), Betfred, Ladbrokes Coral Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Sky Betting and Gaming, 888 Holdings, LeoVegas AB, Betsson AB, Pinnacle, The Stars Group, Buffalo Partners, BetAmerica, Betvictor, Gamesys, Intertops, Betway, Interwetten, SBOBET, Sportech, EGB, Bet-at-home.com, DraftKings, International Games Technology, Playtech, Scientific Games & Spin Casino.
