Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump meeting former Cheney ally about primary challenge: report

By Dominick Mastrangelo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTj8U_0bPTlnTE00
© Getty Images

Former President Trump is set to meet with a former ally of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) about a potential primary challenge, according to a new report.

Citing five people familiar with the meeting, Politico reported Trump is set to meet with Harriet Hageman, a Republican trial attorney who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

Both Hageman and a spokesperson for Trump declined to comment when reached by the news outlet this week.

Cheney has emerged as one of Trump's staunchest critics in Congress this year, voting to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 insurrection and accusing him of inciting insurrection against the government.

"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic," Cheney said in the days after the attack.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President," she said in the statement. "The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Trump has responded to the congresswoman's criticism by attacking Cheney is public statements and media interviews, threatening to back primary challengers looking to unseat her.

“This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said last month. “I'll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!”

Comments / 41

The Hill

The Hill

319K+
Followers
32K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Challenge#Challengers#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Rep Liz Cheney Believes President Biden Ignored The Advice Of Military Advisors On Afghanistan

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the current situation in Afghanistan. Cheney says we’ve watched just the absolute devastation of the last three or four days because of the determination that we needed to withdraw completely and because of the way that that the Biden administration is conducting the withdrawal. Cheney thinks we will find out that President Biden ignored the advice of military advisors and commanders on Afghanistan. Cheney is worried about the message this sends to our allies because America’s security depends on our allies being able to count on us. Cheney believes the agreement that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban in 2020 was a surrender agreement. Cheney explained her belief that agreement created a situation where we were legitimizing the Taliban and shutting out the Afghan government and set us on the path we’re on now.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How Republicans are slamming Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden’s decision to end the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan was popular with Americans, but it precipitated a disaster for Afghanistan. What will it mean for him and his party politically? It’s hard to say, because the political lines on Afghanistan have changed so much over the past few decades. Republicans used to be the hawkish party, and many prominent lawmakers still are. But former president Donald Trump campaigned and won on a policy of ending America’s longest war.
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.
POTUSWashington Times

Cheney: Biden, Trump both responsible for ‘catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday President Bidens and Trump shoulder the blame for the unfolding “catastrophe” in Afghanistan. The Wyoming Republican and member of the House Armed Services Committee said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” the situation in Afghanistan was avoidable, and the fallout will tarnish the nation’s image on the world stage for years to come.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump: 'It's about time' that 'loser' Cuomo resign

Former President Trump has started fundraising off New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo 's (D) resignation announcement, saying "it's about time he resigned." The fundraising pitch Friday appeared to be the first time the former president has publicly weighed in on Cuomo's resignation, which he announced earlier this week amid sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo said his resignation would take effect in two weeks.
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheney responds to “firings”

CHEYENNE – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s actions in Congress are dictated by her constitutional duties to that body, not by loyalty to former President Donald Trump, a spokesman for the congresswoman said Tuesday. Jeremy Adler, responding to news that Republican organizations in three counties in Wyoming have voted to rescind...
Wyoming StateNewsweek

Wyoming County GOP Calls for McCarthy to Expedite Cheney's 'Exodus' From Party

Seven months after censuring Representative Liz Cheney, the Carbon County, Wyoming, Republican Party is calling on House leaders to remove her from her committee assignments and the House Republican Conference altogether. The Carbon County Republican Party unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday refusing to recognize Cheney as a Republican representative...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Dick Cheney Is 'Deeply Troubled' About GOP, Liz Cheney Says

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney has said that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, is worried about the direction of the Republican Party as she took aim at her GOP colleagues who have downplayed the January 6 Capitol riot. Cheney was ousted from her post of House Republican conference chairwoman...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slammed by his own former HHS secretary over private vaccination

Former President Trump’s HHS head Alex Azar criticized the 45th president Tuesday, saying Trump could have salvaged trust in COVID-19 vaccines had the president chosen to get vaccinated publicly. Azar, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, challenged conservatives and Republicans to tout COVID-19 vaccines as one of the former president’s defining...

Comments / 41

Community Policy