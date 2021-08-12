Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Latino actor Eugenio Derbez breaks stereotypes with the new film ‘CODA’

By Diane Lopez Olea
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Latino actor, director and producer Eugenio Derbez, starring in the award-winning film “CODA” gives him a platform to do something he’s been wanting to do: debunk stereotypes. “I’m glad because they are giving me an opportunity to break the stereotypes,” said the 59-year-old Derbez, a Mexican-born actor who has...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Emilia Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda#Actor#Sundance Film Festival#Deaf People#Mexican#M Latino#Coda#Spanish#Hispanic#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesimore.com

'CODA' will be first film to feature burned in subtitles in all theaters

The film is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 13. CODA is breaking new ground before the film even premieres. The new Apple TV+ film, as reported by Reuters, will be the first theatrical release with subtitles "burned" into the video. This means that subtitles will be present on all releases of the film rather than there being separate releases with subtitles or special equipment needed.
Phoenix, AZpeoriatimes.com

Local actor excited about Apple film ‘CODA’

When deaf Mesa actor Troy Kotsur received the script for the Apple Original Film “CODA,” he immediately saw himself in the role. “I thought this is most definitely a role for me,” Kotsur said. “Thinking about all of the experiences that I have had in the theater and the opportunities I’ve had and the challenges that I’ve had, for this thing to come was fantastic and a great opportunity.”
Osage County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Scorsese Adds Another Actor to Upcoming Film

Another big name has been added to the cast of the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is being filmed in Osage County. Brendan Fraser, who has had lead roles in The Mummy, George of the Jungle and Crash, will play the lawyer, W.S. Hamilton in Killers of the Flower Moon. Fraser joins the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in the crime-drama based on the best-selling book by David Grann.
MoviesSan Luis Obispo Tribune

New this week: ‘CODA,’ Chance the Rapper film and ‘Heels’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — One of the year’s most winning and crowd-pleasing films, “CODA” will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday after causing a sensation at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in January. Sian Heder’s movie, which set a new Sundance record in a $25 million acquisition, is about the hearing daughter (Emilia Jones) of a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She lives with her parents — played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur — and her brother, played by Daniel Durant, often interpreting for them, but has dreams of singing — an aspiration far removed from their hardscrabble lives. The set-up may sound cliché but little in “CODA” isn’t shot through with authenticity and heart. “CODA” is both a landmark film in representation for the deaf community and an infectious, spirited coming-of-age tale.
Springdale, AROzarks First.com

Hollywood actor spotted in downtown Springdale filming movie

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lights, camera, action! Hollywood actor Martin Lawrence famous for “Bad Boys” and “Blue Streak” was spotted in downtown Springdale Monday filming a movie. KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Downtown Springdale Alliance for information about the film. They were able to confirm a movie was being shot...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fans react to the photo of Victoria Ruffo and Marjorie de Sousa after Eugenio Derbez’s comments

Did Victoria Ruffo send a hint to José Eduardo’s father? The fans respond. For many users on social networks, the recent image that Victoria Ruffo published next to Marjorie de Sousa is no coincidence. The publication comes a few days after Eugenio Derbez expressed his empathy for Julián Gil, who lost his son’s parental authority to the Venezuelan actress.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“We’re Not Deaf Actors — We’re Actors, Period”: ‘CODA’’s Watershed Moment in Representation

After theaters had reopened following a year-and-a-half blackout, Marlee Matlin returned to the multiplex to watch Disney’s Cruella with her family. Shortly after the film started, she could tell something was wrong. Matlin knew music was a big part of the movie — an ’80s-inspired punk take on the classic Disney villain — and she could tell that there were songs playing under star Emma Stone’s onscreen kidnapping of dalmatians, but the songs’ lyrics were not showing up in her caption glasses: wearable tech that theaters provide to deaf and hard-of-hearing customers that overlay subtitles on a movie. Matlin turned to...
CelebritiesPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was once Hollywood's golden boy, but in recent years, the actor's kept a pretty low profile — so, where did he go?. In the '90s and early 2000s, Fraser was the go-to leading man for comedies, action films and dramas. A versatile actor with charm that leapt off the screen, Fraser could play a hunky, heroic heartthrob, yet also come off relatable and goofy.
Massachusetts StatePatriot Ledger

Massachusetts director of 'CODA' says film is 'very Gloucester-specific'

For someone whose parents forbade her from watching television when she was a kid growing up in Cambridge, Sian Heder (pronounced Shawn) has carved out quite a career as a writer, producer, and director – and initially an actress – in TV. Among her writing and producing credits are “Orange Is the New Black” and “Little America,” she’s directed on both of those shows, as well as on “GLOW,” and acting spots go back as far as “The Sopranos” and the early days of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Moviesq957.com

‘CODA’ breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Going to the movies isn’t much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. “CODA,” a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Review: Crowd-pleasing 'CODA' one of the year's best films

"CODA" is a good old-fashioned crowd pleaser, a rousing coming of age story about a child of deaf adults — that's where the title comes from — and her journey to find her own voice. A trio of fine performances anchor this heartening, joyous story, the breakout success of this...
Moviesidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ presents reactions from real-life CODAs on the premiere date of the new film ‘CODA’

CODA is the newest film for Apple TV+. Apple acquired it straight out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a variety of different awards and plenty of critical acclaim. It’s one of the more interesting film releases for the streaming platform to date. Which is why it’s a little frustrating to see it arrive on the streaming service without much fanfare at all.
Moviestheplaylist.net

13 Films To Watch In August: ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Candyman,’ ‘Coda’ & More

Just as things were seemingly returning to normal – albeit slowly for some – it would seem that we may be going back to studios possibly shifting release dates for their more prominent properties. Or maybe “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is simply an outlier. That said, for the time being, there’s plenty of films on the docket worth keeping an eye out for in a month full of original content and few titles (such as the well-regarded “The Suicide Squad“) based on existing properties. It’s an element that is incredibly refreshing as we go into the next several months, where we’ll have not just one but three more Marvel films on the release radar.
Moviesuticaphoenix.net

Apple’s ‘CODA’ Wins Sundance Film Festival: London BIFA Award –

Siân Heder’s “CODA,” an Apple original film, has won the 2021 Sundance Film Festival: London Award presented by BIFA. The award was voted for by 40 leading professionals from the British film industry assembled by the British Independent Film Awards. The film follows Ruby, a CODA or Child of Deaf...
MoviesVulture

Eugenio Derbez Explains Why He Passed on Coda the First Time Around

In the ecstatically reviewed Sundance coming-of-age drama Coda, Eugenio Derbez plays a small but crucial supporting role. His Mr. Villalobos is the high-school music teacher who identifies and nurtures the singing talents of the film’s hero, Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member of a deaf family who finds herself torn between her obligations to them and her dreams of singing professionally. Derbez’s character is plucky but gruff, possessed of an irrepressible joie de vivre but zero tolerance for bullshit. It matters most to him that Ruby learn to perform Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By” with utmost seriousness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy