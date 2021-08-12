Cancel
Arizona State

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 12 August 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 12, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

IndustryTimes Union

TailWinds Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. TailWinds Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TailWinds Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

CobbleStone Software Joins HubSpot Solutions Partner Program

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. CobbleStone Software – recognized as a contract management software Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. - is pleased to announce that they are now a solutions provider with HubSpot, a widely recognized and critically acclaimed CRM platform. CobbleStone Software seamlessly integrates HubSpot users' leads and...
Businessaithority.com

Qumu Launches Channel Program With JS Group to Expand Enterprise Video Partner Program

Qumu Corporation (QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and JS Group, leaders in channel strategy,announced a strategic partnership, launching a world-class global channel program. The program offers partner incentives, customer benefits, operational support and market development fund (MDF) management to help Qumu further increase its small, medium and large business market penetration for its leading enterprise video platform.
Technologychannele2e.com

Threat Analysis for Channel Partners, MSPs: CompTIA ISAO Taps Sophos

The CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) now offers threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for channel partners. The technology involves a partnership with Sophos. Indeed, CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

AP Automation Firm Stampli Unveils Partner Program

The accounts payable (AP) automation platform Stampli launched a new partner program Wednesday to allow its clients to expand their offerings. Designed for accounting firms, bookkeepers, resellers, consultants and enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers, Stampli said per a press release that the program will help these professionals “modernize their mid-market and enterprise clients’ invoice management process by bringing together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments with Stampli’s powerful AP automation.”
IndustryPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

TailWinds Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation JULY 30, 2021: TailWinds Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. [TailWinds Technologies] has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. Channel Futures is pleased to name TailWinds Technologies to the 2021 MSP 501. “Earning a spot in the top 50 shows that our team truly cares about our clients and that we are able deliver the needed solutions to improve their technology experience. I am so proud of the TailWinds Technologies team,” said Daniel Herrera, CIO of TailWinds Technologies. This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces. “The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.” “Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.” The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas. The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website. Background The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. About TailWinds Technologies is a complete managed business technology services provider. From remote network monitoring, systems security, 24/7 tech support, backup and business continuity to IT consulting, HIPAA/HITECH compliance, or a virtual CIO, Tailwinds has your business IT needs covered. We have many competitors, but there are big differences in the team we've built, and the way we work with you. You can always expect the appropriate response- issues are often resolved before they become problems. You will always find integrity at the core of any action we take, or recommendation we make. And you can always be certain that our team will provide the most efficient, appropriate and long-lived solutions for your unique business.
Technologyaithority.com

AppOmni Launches INFINITY Partner Program

Partners Can Help Build the SaaS Security Management Category and Position Themselves as Cybersecurity Experts. AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security Management, has launched its INFINITY Partner Program. Designed to foster long-term relationships and deliver mutual benefits for Partners and AppOmni, the INFINITY Partner Program is the company’s first formal channel program and is led by two channel veterans: Todd Wilson and Donald Shake.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Prosource Ranked On Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource Technologies, the managed services division of Cincinnati-based business technology solutions provider Prosource, announced today that it has once again been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. For the past 15...
Businesschannele2e.com

Zix Secure Cloud Global MSP Partner Expansion Gains Traction

Cloud and email security provider Zix is gaining traction with its global MSP partner expansion, especially in the United Kingdom and Germany, CEO David Wagner told Wall Street analysts during Zix’s quarterly earnings call on August 5, 2021. The Zix product portfolio spans email encryption, threat protection and message privacy;...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Microsoft Acquires Peer5; Deal Boosts Microsoft Teams Video Streaming vs. Zoom

Microsoft has acquired Peer5, a live video streaming technology company. The deal could bolster Microsoft Teams vs. Zoom, Cisco Webex and other cloud-based video conferencing, collaboration and virtual event software platforms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 500 that ChannelE2E has covered...
Businesschannele2e.com

Exit: Barracuda Networks CEO BJ Jenkins Jumps to Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks CEO BJ Jenkins has left the company to join Palo Alto Networks as president, MSSP Alert reports. To succeed Jenkins, Barracuda has named Hatem Naguib to the CEO post, the company has confirmed. Also, Jenkins will remain on Barracuda’s Board. During his time as CEO of Barracuda Networks,...
Businesschannele2e.com

Workday, Google Cloud Partnership Counters Salesforce-AWS

Workday and Google Cloud have confirmed a cloud partnership that allows customers to deploy Workday’s financial management, human capital management (HCM) and adaptive planning applications on Google Cloud. The Workday-Google relationship essentially counters the Salesforce-Amazon Web Services partnership, along with Microsoft’s business applications coupled with Azure cloud. The stakes are...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Orro Announces First Professional Channel Distribution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro, creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced Mountain West, one of the country's premier distributors and a Powerhouse Distributor Alliance Member, is now distributing the Orro One Pro providing installers with a true human-centric lighting system that unifies the many smart home devices they're already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, Orro's smart switches provide integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring and Ecobee, allowing installers to unify a smart home through Orro's smart living system.
Chicago, ILchannele2e.com

Improving Acquires Microsoft Partner Tahoe Partners

Digital services company Improving has acquired Tahoe Partners, a professional services firm that specializes in cloud and Microsoft digital transformation services, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 504 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed...
Financial Reportschannele2e.com

Datto Quarterly Financial Results Show MSP Partner Momentum

Datto’s latest quarterly financial results show MSP partner momentum, CEO Tim Weller said and demonstrated in a Q2 2021 earnings release issued August 11, 2021. Among the Datto business metrics to note, the company said:. It has more than 17,800 MSP partners, a net sequential increase of 500 in the...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Systems Acquires Datadog, New Relic Rival Epsagon

Cisco Systems is acquiring microservices and serverless application monitoring startup Epsagon, the networking company has confirmed. The deal’s valuation is $500 million, according to Globes. This is technology M&A deal number 518 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed...
Marketschannele2e.com

OwnBackup Raises $240M; Plans Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 Cloud Backup

Cloud backup, disaster recovery (BDR) and data protection software company OwnBackup has raised $240 million in Series E funding, and the company’s valuation has surged to nearly $3.35 billion. The Series E funding arrives only about seven months after OwnBackup raised $167.5 million in Series D funding at a $1.4...
Computerschannele2e.com

CompuCom Introduces Microsoft Surface Laptop Support Services

CompuCom is partnering more closely with Microsoft on Surface hardware support services — a solid sign for the MSP (managed IT services provider) as it seeks a new owner. The details: CompuCom, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (ODP), is now a Certified Microsoft Authorized Service Provider for enterprise-ready Surface devices. The MSP and IT support company now offers an expanded lifecycle support solution portfolio that includes hardware repair, refurbish and recycle services for Surface devices.
Businesschannele2e.com

New Barracuda Networks CEO: Hatem Naguib Succeeds BJ Jenkins

Barracuda Networks has promoted COO Hatem Naguib to succeed BJ Jenkins as CEO. Jenkins has exited Barracuda to join Palo Alto Networks as president, but remains on Barracuda’s board of directors. Barracuda Networks, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has successfully pivoted its channel partner business model toward MSPs...
Softwarechannele2e.com

MSP Software Provider ConnectWise Hires Australia, New Zealand Talent

MSP software and services provider ConnectWise has hired multiple senior managers for newly created positions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region — with an emphasis on MSP partner engagement in Australia and New Zealand. The key hires include:. LogicMonitor, Oracle NetSuite and Autotask veteran veteran Harry Guy as senior manager,...

