Clemson Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Strikes Deal With Dr. Pepper
Within the last month, a number of high-profile college football and basketball stars have landed deals with successful brands and businesses. However, no deal appears to be more promising than the one Clemson Tigers Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has finalized with Dr. Pepper. Through this deal, Uiagalelei will appear in several of the company’s “Fansville” commercials that appear throughout the college football season. Thus far, the financial terms of the deal have not been shared with fans and media outlets.defpen.com
