Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Strikes Deal With Dr. Pepper

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last month, a number of high-profile college football and basketball stars have landed deals with successful brands and businesses. However, no deal appears to be more promising than the one Clemson Tigers Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has finalized with Dr. Pepper. Through this deal, Uiagalelei will appear in several of the company’s “Fansville” commercials that appear throughout the college football season. Thus far, the financial terms of the deal have not been shared with fans and media outlets.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Basketball#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFL247Sports

LOOK: Urban Meyer welcomes Dabo Swinney to Jaguars training camp

Clemson and Ohio State have plenty of history on the football field. The two have matched up against each other three times in the College Football Playoff, with the first time coming in 2016 when Urban Meyer was still in charge of the Buckeyes. That’s no longer the case, as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy