New federal rule protects southern resident orcas down coast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has finalized a rule that expands southern resident orca critical habitat by approximately 16,000 square miles. “Now that the federal government has recognized the entire range of this species, it’s important to remove the four dams on the lower Snake River and restore spawning runs of more than a million chinook salmon,” said Kathleen Gobush, Northwest director for Defenders of Wildlife. “Chinook salmon are the southern resident’s orca’s main food. There are few other actions the federal government can take that would as profoundly impact the survival of southern resident orcas than restoring the Snake River.”