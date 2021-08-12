Cancel
Images of Ateliers Jean Nouvel's Coastal TAG Art Museum Reflecting the Colors of Sunset

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACF has released a new series of images demonstrating the recently completed TAG Art Museum, designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel, as part of the Artists’ Garden project collaborated with Shandong International Coastal Cultural Industry. The museum is located in the West Sea Bay in Qingdao, China. Strung along a covered promenade that weaves through planted gardens and woodland, running along the coastline towards a new marina, the structures consist of 12 interconnected exhibition halls.

