Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Second libel case against Philippine journalist Maria Ressa dismissed

By maria Tan
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdS5N_0bPTjWCV00
Maria Ressa is a former CNN correspondent who now heads news website Rappler /AFP

A second libel charge against veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa has been dismissed, a court and her lawyers said Thursday, in another legal victory for the outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa and her news website Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.

The former CNN correspondent is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a separate cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

"Two down, seven to go," said lawyer Amal Clooney, who jointly leads the journalist's legal team.

"The cases against Maria have been piling up for years, each one as baseless as the other. It is a vindication to see a Philippine court dismiss this latest libel case with prejudice, and by doing so restore faith in the rule of law."

The libel case against Ressa and Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong was dismissed Tuesday after the complainant decided to drop it, court clerk Raul Dela Cruz confirmed to AFP.

The case stemmed from a story Talabong wrote about a university professor who allegedly accepted money from thesis students in exchange for passing grades, according to a copy of the charge sheet.

Ressa said the dismissal was a "temporary relief, but the ongoing campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and Rappler continues".

Another libel charge against Ressa was dismissed in June after the complainant said he was not interested in pursuing the case.

Talabong welcomed the latest ruling but said "no journalist should have to go through this".

"We should decriminalise libel, which drains too much precious resources and time from journalists. I experienced this first hand," he said in a statement.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Maria Ressa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philippine#Libel#Cnn#Rappler Afp A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge dismisses Avenatti case against Fox

A Delaware judge on Friday granted a motion to dismiss a case against Fox News brought by Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Judge Stephanos Bibas, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in Delaware, dismissed without prejudice the case Avenatti brought against Fox News.
Public Safetybostonnews.net

Increase in violence against journalists deplored

ISLAMABAD: Over 100 journalists from around the world have expressed their concerns over "an alarming surge in attacks on journalists in Pakistan" and urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to end impunity and take action against those who are attacking, harassing and intimidating journalists. The concern was shown by Harvard-educated...
Worldpersecution.org

Filipino Church Has Faced Increased Persecution Under President Duterte

08/03/2021 Philippines (International Christian Concern) – In June of 2016, Rodrigo Duterte became the sixteenth president of the Philippines. The start of his administration began four years of heightened persecution of the Catholic Church in the country. The church was no stranger to persecution before Duterte’s presidency but found itself consistently the target of derision and sedition charges from the president himself for speaking out against his policies.
LawPosted by
Reason.com

Central Park Jogger Case Prosecutor's Libel Lawsuit Against Netflix (Over "When They See Us") Can Go Forward as to Some Claims

From yesterday's Fairstein v. Netflix, Inc., decided by Judge Kevin Castel (S.D.N.Y.):. On the night of April 19, 1989, a young woman was viciously beaten and raped in Central Park. Five young men of color (the "Five"), ranging in age from 14 to 16, were arrested, tried and convicted for the attack. They were exonerated in 2002, after the confession of a man whose DNA matched a sample found near the victim. The case, which is known among the press and public as the "Central Park Jogger" or "Central Park Five" case, drew intense public interest in the immediate aftermath of the attack and remains the subject of scrutiny and debate.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Philippines military says 16 communist rebels killed in raid

MANILA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Philippine soldiers killed 16 communist rebels during a raid on a suspected guerilla hideout in the central Philippines where dozens of high-powered firearms were also recovered, the army said on Monday. Government troops received information from the community about the presence of "terrorists in their...
LawWAVY News 10

Holocaust researchers in Poland win libel case on appeal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An appellate court in Poland on Monday rejected a lawsuit brought against two Holocaust scholars in a case that has been closely watched because it was expected to serve as a precedent for research into the highly sensitive area of Polish behavior toward Jews during World War II.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Lauren Boebert Faces Major Backlash After Tweeting ‘Taliban Are the Only People Building Back Better’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was met with immediate backlash after tweeting Monday that “the Taliban are the only people building back better.”. Taliban forces took control of several major cities in Afghanistan, including Kabul, over the weekend after the withdrawal of the U.S. military. The quick fall of the government in Afghanistan has alarmed translators who assisted the U.S., female politicians, and others who have been scrambling to get out of the country for fear of their safety.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama shuts off Instagram comments amid Afghanistan collapse

Commenting on former President Obama's Instagram page was briefly suspended Monday morning as commenters urged the former president to do something about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Obama has yet to issue a public statement on the rapidly declining situation in Afghanistan, as thousands of people try to flee the...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country. After about a weeklong military surge that led to the Taliban capturing nearly all of Afghanistan, Taliban forces closed in on...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night, and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): His brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent, own what you did, tell people what you...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy