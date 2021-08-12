Larry Elder says police aren’t more likely to use violence on Black people. That’s false

Gavin Newsom kicked off a weekend statewide tour to campaign against California’s Sept. 14 recall, telling reporters that he will get some reinforcements: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “We are comparing schedules right now, but we anticipate the President and Vice President will be here in a matter of weeks,” Newsom said at an event in San Francisco. Biden issued a statement on Thursday backing Newsom’s efforts to stay in office, giving Newsom what his campaign will be a needed push to boost turnout, as recall proponents have so far enjoyed an advantage in awareness and enthusiasm for ousting Newsom from office. As...