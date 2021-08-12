Opting out in 2020 gave Chandler Wooten time to reflect. Now he believes his best is yet to come
Chandler Wooten dropped down to the turf toward the end of practice and got in pushup position. The senior defender just let a would-be interception slip through his hands during a pseudo-scrimmage on the fifth day of fall camp Wednesday, so he owed fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe 10 pushups on the spot. It wasn’t quite the result Wooten hoped for — especially after securing an interception a couple practices earlier — but that’s OK; the fifth-year linebacker is cherishing the opportunity to be back on the field after missing the 2020 season.www.al.com
