Biden administration halts Ohio Medicaid work requirements: Capitol Letter
Picture of health: The administration of President Joe Biden has told Ohio it cannot impose work requirements on some recipients of Medicaid, a reversal from the administration of former President Donald Trump. It said that the work requirements will only result in more people getting kicked off the health care program, noting that the state’s eligibility system is full of errors and glitches. Laura Hancock reports Ohio can appeal the decision, and the issue will likely end up in court.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0