Biden administration halts Ohio Medicaid work requirements: Capitol Letter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former PUCO chief Sam Randazzo is finding himself more and more in the spotlight. You can listen online here. He probably doesn’t care for it, especially because it’s not a flattering light. A Franklin County court has ordered the seizure of up to $8 million in assets from Randazzo, and Attorney General Dave Yost’s office is working to freeze the proceeds of Randazzo’s real estate sales, as well as a $4.3 million bribe payment. Meanwhile, Census data shows Cuyahoga County’s suburbs are becoming more diverse. And a push to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio could have some wide-ranging effects.