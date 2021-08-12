Cancel
Ohio State

Biden administration halts Ohio Medicaid work requirements: Capitol Letter

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
Picture of health: The administration of President Joe Biden has told Ohio it cannot impose work requirements on some recipients of Medicaid, a reversal from the administration of former President Donald Trump. It said that the work requirements will only result in more people getting kicked off the health care program, noting that the state’s eligibility system is full of errors and glitches. Laura Hancock reports Ohio can appeal the decision, and the issue will likely end up in court.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

Ohio StatePosted by
Marijuana legalization on the Ohio ballot next year? What it could mean politically: Capitol Letter

The politics of pot: With a lot of big elections on the horizon, Andrew Tobias explores the political implications of having a potential marijuana legalization issue on next year’s Ohio ballot. The issue could motivate Democratic-leaning voters and hurt traditional Republicans like Gov. Mike DeWine, who is running for re-election. But political experts say the situation isn’t that cut and dried.
Ohio StatePosted by
New Ohio House bill would make clear that utilities can still set up energy-efficiency programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio utilities would explicitly be allowed to voluntarily create their own energy-efficiency programs, under new Ohio House legislation. Environmental groups, most investor-owned utilities, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are backing the proposal, House Bill 389, marking a rare sign of energy-policy unity in the wake of the House Bill 6 scandal.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cuyahoga County might not be growing, but the census data shows it is becoming culturally diverse: This Week in the CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The latest census numbers show Cuyahoga County suburbs are becoming increasingly diverse as Cleveland’s population continues a decades-long decline. We’re talking about the census trends on This Week in the CLE. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with Leila Atassi and...
Ohio StatePosted by
It’s getting hot for former Ohio utilities chief Sam Randazzo as a judge orders his assets seized: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former PUCO chief Sam Randazzo is finding himself more and more in the spotlight. You can listen online here. He probably doesn’t care for it, especially because it’s not a flattering light. A Franklin County court has ordered the seizure of up to $8 million in assets from Randazzo, and Attorney General Dave Yost’s office is working to freeze the proceeds of Randazzo’s real estate sales, as well as a $4.3 million bribe payment. Meanwhile, Census data shows Cuyahoga County’s suburbs are becoming more diverse. And a push to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio could have some wide-ranging effects.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Mayoral candidate Bibb has the best grasp for how to reform Cleveland Public Power

The next Cleveland mayor will set the course of our city, so we must choose wisely. That’s why I’m supporting Justin Bibb for mayor. Justin’s not a career politician. He has a proven track record in the nonprofit world working to better the lives of people. He is smart, listens, and wants citizens of Cleveland to participate in the decisions that will be made during his service as mayor.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Endorsement roundup for the Sept. 14, 2021 primary election

Following are the editorial board’s endorsements in select contested candidate elections for the Sept. 14, 2021 primary election. Early voting starts Aug. 17. To read the full endorsement editorial, click on the candidate recommendation. Audio of the candidate endorsement interviews is posted with the endorsement editorials. CLEVELAND. Cleveland mayor, nonpartisan...
South Euclid, OHPosted by
South Euclid judge tries to jail new police chief over department’s distribution of cards telling residents how to complain about her court

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- An appeals court Friday temporarily stopped South Euclid Municipal Judge Gayle Williams-Byers from jailing the city’s police chief in a dispute involving information cards that officers gave to residents who the city says dealt with unanswered calls and emails from the court. Beginning in 2020, police...

