High Springs police and residents celebrate National Night Out

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) and the City of High Springs teamed up once again with area organizations to host the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. High Springs is one of 100 communities in Florida that sponsor a National Night Out event. Every year first responders and city staff host the event at the Civic Center field. This year starting at 6 p.m., a line of police and fire vehicles parked with lights flashing for kids to explore along with prizes and games sponsored by local civic organizations.