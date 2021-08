Aug 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is considering a pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, according to two people familiar with the matter. The deliberations come as the company is considering its future, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. They also comesome two months after the oil major's shareholders replaced three Exxon directors with candidates proposed by a new hedge fund. The hedge fund pressured Exxon to boost returns and better prepare itself for a low-carbon world.