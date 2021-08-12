Blood of Heroes getting open beta for PC players later this month

A new Back 4 Blood comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the current-gen consoles and PC versions of the game,. The new video, which is based on the open beta that is currently available in early access for all those who pre-ordered the game, has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, who also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game run at 2160p resolution in Act 1, although dynamic resolution could be used in other areas. Additionally, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions do seem to run pretty similarly, with the only major differences being with the PC version, which has higher default FOV and more.