Blood of Heroes getting open beta for PC players later this month

By Michael Feghali
pcinvasion.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood of Heroes is giving PC players the chance to battle it out in the upcoming open beta launching later this month. Blood of Heroes offers PvP combat that is similar to Dark Souls with some elements of For Honor blended into the mix. The combat is said to provide a weighty feel, with a large emphasis on timing and decision making. Players must combine attacks, counters, and a wide variety of abilities to give their warriors an edge in the brutal battles of Blood of Heroes. In addition, Blood of Heroes will offer players a diverse set of warriors to choose from, each with their own unique weapons and abilities to suit different playstyles.

www.pcinvasion.com

#Pc Game#Weather#Game Development#Warriors#Pvp#Dark Souls#Blood Of Heroes#Brawl#Vizor Games
