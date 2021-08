Oscar the Grouch, Lamb Chop and Howdy Doody are all characters that have enchanted kids of all ages for generations. They are also all puppets, made famous in New York City. "Puppets are a part of New York as much as our average New Yorker, on the street, on the stages and part of Broadway,” said Whitney Donhauser, director and president of the Museum of the City of New York in East Harlem.