San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 4 days ago

Chase Field will host the series opener of the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Padres collected four wins before they were blanked by the Marlins in the series finale to a score of 0-7. San Diego won two meetings in their three-game series with the Diamondbacks. The team improved its record to 66-50 in the league after winning four of its last five games. The Padres are third in the National League West standings.

