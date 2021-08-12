The best ghost movies of all time

Christopher Michael Pratt is a superstar who knows how to juggle comedy, drama, and musical theatre. He is a household name with a charm that attracts viewers. And you wonder if there is anything too hard for Chris in the film world. His twenty years have paid off. He started acting in the year 2000 with nothing but his name. His fame grew when he first appeared on television shows before moving to the film world. In one film, he acts as your best friend, while in another, he plays a supporting role or even a soldier. He pulls comedies so well and is damn good in comics. Admitting Chris is talented is not enough without checking out some of his best moments in the film industry. His character is lovable and leaves an amiable charm in every show he holds. Twenty years later, you can’t get enough of Christopher Michael Pratt. If you want to know what Chris does best, check some of his iconic moments as analyzed below.