Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45) will duel with the Philadelphia Phillies (59-55) in Game 3 of the NL Inter-Division three-game competition at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. Los Angeles defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the first two rounds of a three-game face-off and will try to finish this series by a sweep on Thursday. The Dodgers contained the offense of the Phillies and left them scoreless in the opening match on Tuesday. LA took the lead at 3-2 after the 4th inning of the second game and prevented Philadelphia from scoring in the remaining frames resulting in an 8-2 triumph on Wednesday. Pitcher David Price gave up two earned runs on five hits with a walk and one strikeout in 4.0 innings pitched in the victory. Center Fielder Cody Bellinger made two runs on two hits while acquiring four RBIs for the Dodgers in the win.