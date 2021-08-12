Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers takes ​“Billie Eilish approach” on haunting cover of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers has shared a haunting cover of Nothing Else Matters for The Metallica Blacklist album. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the singer-songwriter explains of her beautiful rendition of The Black Album classic: ​“It was just so fun to take part in it. I feel like my version almost sounds baroque. Literally, James [Hetfield] does all sorts of weird octave jumps and stuff that I can’t do, and I almost have a Billie Eilish approach of right by the microphone, performing it the opposite of them, which was really fun to lean into.”

