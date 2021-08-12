Newfront Insurance taps industry veteran for benefits practice
San Francisco-based Newfront Insurance has announced the appointment of David Juelfs as a principal and employee benefits producer. Juelfs (pictured above) joins Newfront from Gallagher. He specializes in alternative funding strategies and developing wellbeing programs that improve the mental and physical health of employees and reduce medical costs. Employee benefits is a source of strength for Newfront, which the company said has experienced dramatic growth in the sector over the last 12 months.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
