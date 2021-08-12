Newfront Insurance taps industry veteran for benefits practice

This post is part of a series sponsored by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. “Manufacturing coverage is not one size fits all,” notes Chris Gaylor, National Program Director for Manufacturing at The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. In recognition of the complexities and unique risk profiles of manufacturers, Cincinnati Insurance offers solid support services to agents seeking coverage for their clients through a dedicated manufacturing team. Gaylor, a Certified Insurance Counselor with over a decade of underwriting experience, also specializes in the food industry with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certifications. His team of 14 manufacturing-focused underwriters and, in most cases, a network of community-based field marketing and loss control representatives support agents and their clients.