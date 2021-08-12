Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Newfront Insurance taps industry veteran for benefits practice

insurancebusinessmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco-based Newfront Insurance has announced the appointment of David Juelfs as a principal and employee benefits producer. Juelfs (pictured above) joins Newfront from Gallagher. He specializes in alternative funding strategies and developing wellbeing programs that improve the mental and physical health of employees and reduce medical costs. Employee benefits is a source of strength for Newfront, which the company said has experienced dramatic growth in the sector over the last 12 months.

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Benefits#Veteran#Taps#Newfront Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
EconomyMuskogee Daily Phoenix

BancFirst Insurance Services included in best practices study

BancFirst Insurance Services Inc. has been recognized for the sixth year with a status as a Best Practices Insurance Agency. This status is given to an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Willis Towers Watson strengthens leadership team with new appointments

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has named Jon Drummond as its new head of broking, North America and Matt Romano as head of its mid-market broking solutions (MMBS) business. Drummond will be responsible for leading the company’s North America broking operations and strategy, as well as driving the digitalization of broking. He will be based in Chicago and report to WTW head of corporate risk and broking Mike Liss.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Alera Group swoops for risk management firm

National insurance and wealth management firm Alera Group has announced the acquisition of Risk Consulting Partners (RCP), a company that specializes in working with private equity firms to assess risk exposures across all companies in their portfolios. The acquisition expands Alera Group’s reach in private equity and executive risk. With...
San Diego, CAinsurancebusinessmag.com

DUAL to acquire major US program manager Align

International managing general underwriter DUAL, the specialist underwriting arm of Howden Group Holdings, has announced it will acquire Align Financial Holdings – a United States-based insurance holding company that owns and invests in best-in-class specialist general agencies and underwriting management businesses. Founded by Kieran Sweeney in 2003 and based in...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

MarshBerry snags digital marketing veteran

MarshBerry has announced the appointment of Caroline Emmet as vice president of digital marketing. Emmet (pictured) will be based in Woodmere, Ohio. In her new role, Emmet will help shape and drive MarshBerry’s digital strategy, including marketing automation and programs to build brand awareness and increase lead generation. She will also collaborate with the organization to use digital, traditional and social media to help achieve the firm’s goals.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

IVANS bolsters commercial lines connectivity with acquisition

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, has announced that it has acquired Ask Kodiak, an insurtech offering commercial lines market appetite and search capabilities for the independent agency channel. The acquisition will bolster IVANS’s commercial lines connectivity capabilities, specifically IVANS Distribution Platform, the company said. “Our investment in Ask Kodiak...
Softwareophthalmologytimes.com

Real-time benefits verification assists practice management

PVerify's Vision Benefits API allows front-office staff to handle vision eligibility verifications seamlessly in their own EHR. pVerify is adding real-time vision benefits verification to its list of solutions that combine technology with human-enabled AI to replace the manual processes of front-office staff, radically lowering labor costs while providing price transparency.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Struggling battery startup Romeo Power taps veteran executive for CEO

Lionel Selwood Jr. is out as the president and CEO at startup commercial truck battery pack maker Romeo Power Inc., replaced by 30-year auto and energy industries veteran Susan Brennan. Selwood, who became CEO about a year ago, led the company through its public debut sponsored by special purpose acquisition...
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

EyeSouth Partners Taps Industry Veteran Kenneth Zongor as Chief Financial Officer and Names Jason Shafer as Chief Development Officer

EyeSouth Partners, an eye care-focused management services organization and leading provider of medical and surgical eye care services, today announced the addition of industry veteran Kenneth Zongor as Chief Financial Officer. Zongor succeeds Jason Shafer, who has taken on the newly created role of Chief Development Officer. “Kenneth brings tremendous...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Industry Veteran Michael Becker Joins Commsignia

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Commsignia, the largest company fully focusing on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions, today announced the joining of Michael Becker to the company as VP of Global Automotive Business Development. Throughout his career, Michael Becker (51) has gained extensive experience in various senior leadership roles focusing...
BusinessDealerscope

Industry Veteran Jay Penney Joins Element Electronics

Jay Penney has joined Element Electronics to spearhead the organization’s new private-label appliance initiative. The lineup available exclusively to members of Nationwide Marketing Group currently includes refrigerators and freezers but is looking to expand to even more categories. “Throughout my career, I have always loved working with independent dealers, helping...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Industry veteran retires from Millers Mutual

Millers Mutual Insurance has announced that Scott A. Orndorff, vice chairman and chief advisor to the CEO, has retired. Orndorff served seven years as president and CEO of Millers Mutual. Orndorff has spent 42 years in the industry. He announced his intent to retire in 2019. Since January 01, he...
Insurance Journal

Risk Strategies Acquires Florida Medical Malpractice Liability Firm Danna-Gracey

Risk Strategies, a national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired Danna-Gracey, a specialist in medical malpractice insurance headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. Terms of the deal were not released. Established in 2001, Danna-Gracey is ant independent medical malpractice insurance agency in Florida dedicated solely to insurance coverage...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

CNA taps new SVP for middle market

CNA has announced the appointment of Dieter Korte as senior vice president, middle market. In his new role, Korte will be responsible for the profitability, growth and strategic direction of CNA’s middle market business unit. Korte joined CNA in 2016 after 25 years in the industry. Since joining, he has...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Insuring Manufacturers: Specialty Coverage for Clients & Specialized Support for Independent Agents

This post is part of a series sponsored by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. “Manufacturing coverage is not one size fits all,” notes Chris Gaylor, National Program Director for Manufacturing at The Cincinnati Insurance Companies. In recognition of the complexities and unique risk profiles of manufacturers, Cincinnati Insurance offers solid support services to agents seeking coverage for their clients through a dedicated manufacturing team. Gaylor, a Certified Insurance Counselor with over a decade of underwriting experience, also specializes in the food industry with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certifications. His team of 14 manufacturing-focused underwriters and, in most cases, a network of community-based field marketing and loss control representatives support agents and their clients.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Sompo International unit creates pandemic coverage

Sompo International division Sompo Global Risk Solutions (Sompo GRS) will be providing insurance, coverage from which will be triggered by civil authority restriction as a result of international public health emergencies declared by the World Health Organization. Called the Sompo GRS epidemic and pandemic protection program, the new proposition is...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

AXA XL taps new head of PRCB risk management

AXA XL has announced the appointment of Dane Mahoney as global head of political risk, credit and bond (PRCB) risk management. Mahoney will be based in New York and lead a team of risk analysts in the Americas, Asia and the UK. He will report to Rafael Docavo-Malvezzi, global chief underwriting officer for PCRB.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Kraft Heinz to utilize Aon investment services for captive

Aon has been appointed to provide its new investment service for captive insurers to the Noble Insurance Company DAC, the Ireland-based captive insurer of food and beverage giant Kraft Heinz. Aon works with Goldman Sachs to deliver the service, which aims to make it simpler for captive insurers to identify and access appropriate, high-quality and yield-enhancing investments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy