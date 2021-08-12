Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Two people shot at north Dallas house party

By Curt Lewis
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

Two people are being treated for wounds after being shot at a party in north Dallas overnight. A house party was in progress around 1 a.m. when gunfire erupted at the home on High Star Lane

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dallas#Shooting#House Party#Dallas North Tollway#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy