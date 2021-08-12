Two people shot at north Dallas house party
Two people are being treated for wounds after being shot at a party in north Dallas overnight. A house party was in progress around 1 a.m. when gunfire erupted at the home on High Star Lanewww.audacy.com
Two people are being treated for wounds after being shot at a party in north Dallas overnight. A house party was in progress around 1 a.m. when gunfire erupted at the home on High Star Lanewww.audacy.com
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.https://www.audacy.com/krld
Comments / 0