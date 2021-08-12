Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks make final Jamal Adams contract offer, ‘not budging’ on deal

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Szeoq_0bPTgLd700

The Seattle Seahawks are ready for the 2021 NFL season to begin and if Jamal Adams doesn’t accept their latest contract offer, a dispute between the two sides could last into next offseason.

Seattle traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Adams in 2020, paying a hefty price for the All-Pro safety. In his first season with the team, Adams played extremely well and the two sides hoped to sign a long-term deal before entering the final contract year.

But negotiations between the two sides have hit a wall. Seattle’s front office already believed it stretched itself financially but the star defender wasn’t pleased with the offers. Now, with Week 1 closing in, things could be at a tipping point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioxr4_0bPTgLd700 Also Read:
Seattle Seahawks schedule and 2021 season predictions

According to The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude and Bob Condotta, the Seahawks have submitted their final offers to Adams. If he doesn’t accept, the franchise isn’t willing to go any further, Of note, Adams hasn’t said he won’t play until a new deal is signed.

  • Jamal Adams stats (2020): 59 solo tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks

Will the Seahawks sign Jamal Adams to a contract extension?

Seattle knew coming into negotiations that one of the best players in the NFL had leverage over the franchise. When an organization trades multiple first-round picks for a star who is nearing a new contract, he gains negotiating power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrX70_0bPTgLd700
Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: Outlook for 2021 season

The Seahawks are reportedly willing to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. In the team’s final offer, Adams could earn $17.5 million per season in annual salary over four seasons, also receiving $38 million guaranteed.

There’s a specific reason Seattle reportedly isn’t willing to increase its offer. Star linebacker Bobby Wagner, the heart of the team and a leader in the locker room for years, makes $18 million per season. According to Jude and Condotta, Seattle doesn’t want Wagner to make less than Adams.

Find out where Jamal Adams lands on Sportsnaut’s top 100 NFL players list

The Seattle Times previously reported that Russell Wilson is willing to adjust his contract in an effort to create more flexibility for Adams to get a new deal. One other detail, Seattle reportedly is holding off on serious talks with left tackle Duane Brown until there’s a resolution with Adams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeKfR_0bPTgLd700 Also Read:
NFL executive says Seahawks not sold on Russell Wilson long-term, drama not over

Seattle does hold the franchise tag in its back pocket. A top free agent in 2022, Adams would likely receive the exclusive franchise tag at a projected $12.4 million. If the two sides still couldn’t agree to a long-term deal, he’d be eligible for the tag again at a cost of approximately $15 million.

But that drives a bigger rift between this franchise and one of its top players. Considering the offseason drama with Wilson and the new contract problems with Brown, the Seahawks will need to figure something out or things could get ugly.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Seattle Times#Indianapolis Colts#Los Angeles Lakers#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson signs multi-year deal with Fanatics

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Inc., a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. The deal gives the company exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of memorabilia and collectibles around Wilson. Whether it’s signed helmets, footballs, photos, or game-used items, Fanatics now has it all from Wilson.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman back to the Seahawks should still happen

There are going to be people that do not like what I have to say here. I am OK with that. Every person should be able to have their own opinions. But just hear me out before you dismiss this. The fact is that Richard Sherman has been involved in some off-the-field issues recently but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t play football again.
NFLallfans.co

Seahawks Hosted Six Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Seattle Seahawks brought in six free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, wound up going undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.
NFLchatsports.com

Jamal Adams reporting to Seahawks training camp speaks volumes about Adams

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks started training camp on Tuesday and Jamal Adams reported. This says a lot about where...
NFLField Gulls

Lions release former Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar has been released by the Detroit Lions. Dunbar is infamous for his short time in Seattle where he was arrested in an armed robbery case (charges later dropped) and then only played in six games due to injury. The Seahawks acquired Dunbar from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy