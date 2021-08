Individuals who have already been infected with coronavirus should still get vaccinated to reduce their risk of re-infection, according to a recent study out of Kentucky. The study, which was published Aug. 6 in the CDC’s weekly report, found that unvaccinated Kentucky residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 were 2.34 times as likely to be reinfected in May-June 2021 compared to those who were vaccinated after their first run-in with the disease.