Scientific Societies release "Advancing Resilient Agriculture" statement

Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — August 12, 2021 - Over the past several years there has been a rapidly increasing focus on agriculture as a climate solution. Three scientific societies are uniquely positioned at the interface of climate, agriculture, and the environment: the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America and the Soil Science Society of America. They released a statement, Advancing Resilient Agriculture: Recommendations to Address Climate Change, this week.

