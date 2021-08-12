Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Air quality will get better for northern Colorado

By Lisa Hidalgo
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDhLC_0bPTf7Jz00

The air quality will finally improve in Denver and across northern Colorado, courtesy of a weak cold front moving across the northeast quarter of Colorado plains. The front will bring temperatures and increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms. Only a few storms are expected tonight, but a better chance will be in the forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

On Saturday, the front will move back to the north, allowing hotter weather to return. There will be a weak monsoon flow of moisture from the south, bringing a chance for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall to the mountains and Front Range.

By Sunday, the best chances for thunderstorms will drift back into the mountains, leaving hotter and drier weather for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Highs will return to the mid to upper 90s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will diminish over much of Colorado for the next several days as the upper level winds will shift the flow of smoke to the northwest of the state. Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state.

A cold front will move into Colorado next Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures and a better chance for thunderstorms.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Air Quality#Ozone#Front Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy