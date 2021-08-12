Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel on Premier League aim, Romelu Lukaku and backing for Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

By Kate Burlaga
SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel is a coach so intent on looking forward rather than luxuriating that Chelsea's Champions League triumph remains a mere series of snapshots, a brilliant blur. "I still haven't watched the 90 minutes back yet!" he laughs. "It was necessary to process it a little bit. I watched bits of it with friends back in Paris - just highlights to regain a bit of feeling - and when I went to Germany to see my grandmother and my parents, everyone was speaking about it.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Andrea Belotti
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sky Sports#The Champions League#German#Cobham#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Kai Havertz names two fastest players at Chelsea

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has named the two fastest players at the club at the moment. The German attacking midfielder and his teammates are busy preparing for the new season. They have the small matter of the European Super Cup against Villarreal, before the new Premier League season begins at the weekend.
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Comment on Romelu Lukaku Links as Inter Brace for Chelsea Bid

Thomas Tuchel has refused to get drawn into speculation over Romelu Lukaku's links to Chelsea as the Inter striker continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Earlier this week, DiMarzio revealed that the Blues offered around £88million plus Marcos Alonso for the Belgian, but the offer was turned down by the Serie A champions, who have insisted they need Lukaku to remain at the club.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Get Timo Werner firing again, sign a new centre back and clear out the deadwood... what Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel MUST do to mount a serious Premier League title challenge to Manchester City this season

It has been a pretty good summer for Thomas Tuchel. The German has had four weeks to bask in his impressive first six months in charge at Chelsea. Fresh from his Champions League triumph with Chelsea, the German enters the 2021-22 campaign with hopes high of mounting a serious challenge to Manchester City.
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Transfer Request Amid Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea could do with another centre-forward at the club following Olivier Giroud's exit to AC Milan. Chelsea ended their pre-season with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful despite taking a two nil lead courtesy of a Hakim Ziyech brace.
SoccerPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Kai Havertz Full of Praise For 'Assist-Maker' Timo Werner

Chelsea's Champions League winner Kai Havertz has heaped praise upon fellow German Timo Werner ahead of the new season. The pair signed from the Bundesliga last season but struggled at the start of the season. Speaking to The Athletic, Havertz was full of praise for his fellow Germany international. Havertz...
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Timo Werner on His Relationship With Fellow German Kai Havertz

Timo Werner has opened up on his 'growing' relationship with international collegue Kai Havertz. The pair signed from the Bundesliga together last season and their connection on the pitch is getting stronger and stronger. Speaking to Chelsea FC, Werner admitted that they are enjoying eachother's company in London. Werner said:...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is not convinced the Blues need to splash out £95m on Romelu Lukaku as he praises Timo Werner for doing a 'dirty job' last season and being pivotal to Champions League triumph

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has questioned the need for the Blues to splash £95million on Romelu Lukaku as he believes Timo Werner offers them a better attacking option. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he wants a target man with the attributes the Inter striker possesses following their struggles in front of goal last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Inter Milan expecting new Chelsea bid for Romelu Lukaku worth £110MILLION as Thomas Tuchel steps up his search for a new striker after Italians rejected opening offer of £85m plus full-back Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan expect an improved bid worth around £110million from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku this week. The Italians rejected an opening bid of £85m plus full-back Marcos Alonso for the 28-year-old Belgium striker but are willing to sell for the right price. Chelsea have been talking to Inter after it...
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Timo Werner 'Confirms' Romelu Lukaku's £97.5M Transfer to Chelsea

Timo Werner believes Romelu Lukaku is one of the best three strikers in the world as Chelsea close in on a club-record transfer. Lukaku is yet to be officially announced by Chelsea this summer after a £97.5 million fee was agreed with Inter Milan for him to return to Stamford Bridge this summer, seven years after leaving the Blues for Everton.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Ahead of Premier League Opener

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that going to extra time is 'the worst thing physically' for his side following the UEFA Super Cup triumph against Villarreal. The Blues played an intense match which ended in a 1-1 draw before going into extra time and eventually penalties. Speaking following the...
UEFAchatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku has been lured back to Chelsea to sharpen up Thomas Tuchel's blunt attack... after a lack of cutting edge in the UEFA Super Cup, it is not hard to see why the Blues have spent £98m to re-sign him

Six minutes into the UEFA Super Cup, Marcos Alonso got in behind Villarreal’s defence and fired a ‘tap me in’ ball along the six-yard line. Kai Havertz was on his heels and Hakim Ziyech had not started his run into the danger area quickly enough. Minutes later, Havertz flashed another...

Comments / 0

Community Policy