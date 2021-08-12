Thomas Tuchel on Premier League aim, Romelu Lukaku and backing for Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel is a coach so intent on looking forward rather than luxuriating that Chelsea's Champions League triumph remains a mere series of snapshots, a brilliant blur. "I still haven't watched the 90 minutes back yet!" he laughs. "It was necessary to process it a little bit. I watched bits of it with friends back in Paris - just highlights to regain a bit of feeling - and when I went to Germany to see my grandmother and my parents, everyone was speaking about it.