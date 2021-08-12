Cancel
World

Lebanese government to discuss law allowing c.bank to use mandatory reserve, source says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BEIRUT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government will discuss a draft law allowing the central bank to use its mandatory reserve to continue to finance subsidised fuel imports after Governor Riad Salameh met President Michel Aoun on Thursday, a ministerial source said.

Salameh had refused to retreat from the central bank’s decision to effectively halt the subsidies without such legislation, saying that he required a law to use the mandatory reserve, the source said.

The caretaker government is due to meet later on Thursday. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Michel Aoun
#Lebanese
